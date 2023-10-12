Submit Photos/Videos
Disney on Ice performers decorate cupcakes with kids

Disney-themed cupcakes
Disney-themed cupcakes(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cast members from Disney on Ice were serving up some sweet treats with Dolce Darlin Bakery on Thursday.

Kids from around the CSRA were encouraged to come out and meet the cast while also decorating cupcakes.

“We got to make some cupcakes and they were all Disney-themed, which was fun, and they were healthy. The second thing we created was a banana split. We cut up the banana and added some toppings. It was a healthy breakfast,” said a cast member.

The Disney on Ice performances will take place at the James Brown Arena throughout the weekend.

Their first show is on Friday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a show at 7 p.m.

