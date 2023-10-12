Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Widespread rain through Thursday morning. Dry Thursday afternoon - more rain Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low-pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and pass through the CSRA tonight into early Thursday. Steady rain will not let up until we get to around midday Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s. Rain totals look to be over an inch for many locations.

High rain chances Thursday morning through midday as the low moves off the Carolina Coast. We could see some clearing behind the low Thursday afternoon - but highs will remain much cooler than average in the mid-60s to near 70. It will be breezy behind the system with northeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times.

Friday’s forecast looks tricky. On and off light showers are possible during the day - but a strong cold front will move in late Friday and push east Saturday morning. There will likely be rain ahead of the front early Saturday, but it won’t impact much of the weekend. Highs Friday will be cooler than average in the low 70s.

Mainly dry weather is expected by the weekend - except for some early showers Saturday depending on timing of the front. It will be breezy Saturday as the front pushes through with northwest winds between 12-18 mph and higher gusts. High temperatures will be near 80 Saturday but cool off Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Keep it here for updates.

