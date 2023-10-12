Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s overnight into early Friday.

Light showers will be possible all day Friday and Friday night. Rain totals look to be less than 0.50″ for most of the CSRA. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through the region early Saturday morning and keep us dry this weekend through early next week. Highs Saturday will be warmer in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be breezy Saturday with the frontal passage. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph. Skies will be cloudy early, but clear out later in the afternoon. The CSRA will be able to see a partial solar eclipse Saturday between 11:48 am - 2:48 pm with the best view of the eclipse at 1:27 pm. YOU NEED SPECIAL GLASSES THAT HAVE A SOLAR FILTER TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE - SUNGLASSES WILL NOT WORK!

Sunday will be beautiful with morning lows in the mid-50s and and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Next week we will see a big temperature drop. Morning lows Tuesday through Thursday next week will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will only reach the 60s. Looking to stay mostly sunny and dry next week. Keep it here for updates.

