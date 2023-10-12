Submit Photos/Videos
City of Aiken hosts free Senior Caregiver Program educational event today

senior caregivers
senior caregivers(123RF)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism will host a free Senior Caregiver Program to give caregivers a chance to refresh, renew, and re-educate on subjects about the art of caregiving.

The department and the Senior Commission will host two 45-minute educational sessions pertinent to caregiving by two expert speakers.

The free event will be held on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center on 841 Edgefield Avenue NW.

The first speaker will be Lori Comshaw, BS, ACEcPT, owner of At Home Personal Training, Inc. She is an Exercise Physiologist focusing on special populations, activities of daily living, and making exercise fun.

The second, Montrese Edwards, RN, CDCES, will speak as a certified Diabetes care and education specialist. Currently employed with Rural Health Services, Inc., Edwards will share her passion for improving health outcomes in the community.

With both speakers, “the Senior Commission hopes to offer caregivers valuable resources available in our community along with inspirational guidance on how to best deal with meal preparation, comfort care, fall and injury prevention, medication reminders, the importance of exercise and more,” says Aimee Hanna, chairperson for Senior Commission.

A light breakfast is available for all registered participants. The sponsor for the breakfast is St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Aiken.

Registration for this event is required. Participants can register by calling the center at (803) 643-2181. It is first come, first served for the first 100 people.

Each sponsor will preside at their respective booth to educate caregivers about the wealth of essential services, programs, and support.

Event sponsors include Benton House, Family Pharmacy, Gentiva Hospice, Hearing Associates of South Carolina, Merry Maids, Savannah River ProHome Care, Quality Medical Management, and Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home.

