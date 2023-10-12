Murphey Middle teacher receives 3K to increase science research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher is one of 100 educators nationwide receiving a grant to help guide students in scientific research.

Delois Scott, a teacher at Murphey Middle School, received $3,000. The goal is to help students enter that research into science competitions.

“I am excited because we are a very diverse school and considered the underdogs. [I’d like to] say anything can be achieved and done if you want it,” Scott said.

Scott will also receive training and support from the Society for Science, mentorship from lead advocates, and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the Advocate Training Institute in Washington, D.C.

Visit the Society’s Advocate Program to learn more.

