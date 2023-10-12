Submit Photos/Videos
Murphey Middle teacher receives 3K to increase science research

Delois Scott, Murphey Middle School teacher.
Delois Scott, Murphey Middle School teacher.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher is one of 100 educators nationwide receiving a grant to help guide students in scientific research.

Delois Scott, a teacher at Murphey Middle School, received $3,000. The goal is to help students enter that research into science competitions.

“I am excited because we are a very diverse school and considered the underdogs. [I’d like to] say anything can be achieved and done if you want it,” Scott said.

MORE | With dorms, Augusta Tech set to truly become a ‘destination school’

Scott will also receive training and support from the Society for Science, mentorship from lead advocates, and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the Advocate Training Institute in Washington, D.C.

Visit the Society’s Advocate Program to learn more.

