Augusta prepares for first Veteran’s Day parade since 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since 2019, Augusta will have a Veteran’s Day parade.

It’s slated for November 11, and the lineup is growing daily.

There could be hundreds of people in the parade including high school band performances, motorcycle groups, military units, a color guard, and more.

“I would say easily we have close to 400 people that will be marching and going through,” said Rebecca Shores, secretary chairman for the CSRA Veteran’s Day parade.

