Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta prepares for first Veteran’s Day parade since 2019

By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since 2019, Augusta will have a Veteran’s Day parade.

It’s slated for November 11, and the lineup is growing daily.

There could be hundreds of people in the parade including high school band performances, motorcycle groups, military units, a color guard, and more.

“I would say easily we have close to 400 people that will be marching and going through,” said Rebecca Shores, secretary chairman for the CSRA Veteran’s Day parade.

MORE | Local piano teacher honored in Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Olive Garden cam
Opening date released for Augusta’s new Olive Garden
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
District Attorney Jared Williams held a news conference to address the work of his Major Crimes...
After huge drug bust, DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’
Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Ossoff launches inquiry into long wait times for VA appeals

Latest News

Augusta prepares for first Veteran’s Day parade since 2019
I-TEAM: Hot mic sends out soundtrack of cops’ sex on duty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies
Grant Me Hope: Meet Cooper
Grant Me Hope: Cooper is hoping for ‘a family that’s calm’