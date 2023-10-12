79-year-old bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in McDuffie County

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 79-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The McDuffie County Coroner confirms that 79-year-old Thomson native Tommy Mance was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m. at Piedmont Hospital on Wednesday night.

Mance was traveling on his bike on W. Hill Street when a vehicle traveling east struck him, authorities say.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

