6 in Georgia win $50K as big Powerball ticket sold in California

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A player in California won a $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

Even though that big winning ticket wasn’t sold in Georgia, we do have six $50,000 winners in the Peach State, Those lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

The jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

