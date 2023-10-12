2 classes of Augusta fire recruits recognized during graduate ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two classes of Augusta Fire recruits will graduate during a ceremony on Thursday.

The Augusta Fire Department is hosting the ceremony to recognize the significant milestone in the careers of these dedicated individuals as they embark on their journey as certified firefighters, ready to serve the Augusta community.

Fire Chief Antonio Burden expressed his excitement and pride in preparing these recruits for their new roles.

“It is with great pleasure that we witness the graduation of the recruits and Firefighters II, committed to serving and protecting our county. It has been an honor to have them undergo rigorous training, and we are confident that they are fully prepared to serve the City of Augusta,” Burden says.

The event will not only celebrate their achievements but also highlight the importance of their role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

The commencement will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jack B. Patrick building 1000 on Augusta Tech Dr.

The celebration will be open to members of the media, community leaders, and the public.

