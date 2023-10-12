Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 classes of Augusta fire recruits recognized during graduate ceremony

By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two classes of Augusta Fire recruits will graduate during a ceremony on Thursday.

The Augusta Fire Department is hosting the ceremony to recognize the significant milestone in the careers of these dedicated individuals as they embark on their journey as certified firefighters, ready to serve the Augusta community.

MORE | Columbia County sees increase in 2023 graduation rates

Fire Chief Antonio Burden expressed his excitement and pride in preparing these recruits for their new roles.

“It is with great pleasure that we witness the graduation of the recruits and Firefighters II, committed to serving and protecting our county. It has been an honor to have them undergo rigorous training, and we are confident that they are fully prepared to serve the City of Augusta,” Burden says.

The event will not only celebrate their achievements but also highlight the importance of their role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

MORE | Ga., Richmond County make strides in graduation rates

The commencement will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jack B. Patrick building 1000 on Augusta Tech Dr.

The celebration will be open to members of the media, community leaders, and the public.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Olive Garden cam
Opening date released for Augusta’s new Olive Garden
District Attorney Jared Williams held a news conference to address the work of his Major Crimes...
After huge drug bust, DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’
Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Ossoff launches inquiry into long wait times for VA appeals
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 12
Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the incident happened at the airport’s domestic terminal....
3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport, police say
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Lanes reopened on I-20, exit 1 after crash; unknown injuries
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother