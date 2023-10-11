Wanted Burke County aggravated assault suspect arrested

MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man wanted for three counts of aggravated assault after a Burke County incident last week was arrested.

James Siefert Young, 19, was wanted for aggravated assault and weapons violations for an incident at a home on the 700 block of Brack Road in Midville, according to the agency.

The report from the sheriff’s office also lists false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.

According to inmate bookings, Young was arrested on Tuesday.

On Friday around 9:30 a.m., Burke County 911 received a call about a victim being assaulted by her boyfriend.

According to the report, the victim said she was out the night before, and when she returned, Young was “irate.”

Young is accused of hitting her across the head, causing the side of her face to hit the bedroom wall, deputies say.

When the victim attempted to leave, Young allegedly refused to let her out. The victim told deputies at one point, Young took the battery out of her burgundy Ford Expedition.

According to the report, she told deputies she called another woman for help and laid the phone beside her as Young was yelling.

She stated Young threatened to “have people come jump her,” according to the report.

The victim told deputies when the witnesses arrived at the home, Young pointed an “AR style” rifle at them and then ran out of the side door, the report states.

Young was last seen leaving the residence wearing a pinkish-red shirt and khaki pants, according to the report.

Officials say the witness stated as she arrived on the scene, she could hear Young hitting the victim and heard her saying, “Please stop hitting me.”

The witness and her husband kicked in the front door and found the victim in the living room with Young pointing a firearm at her, according to the agency.

The witness’s husband stated that he told Young to “drop the gun before I beat your a--” before Young allegedly fired one round before running out of the side door and firing a second.

Deputies did not find any shell casings in the home or near the side door, according to the report.

The homeowner stated that he owned all the firearms in the home and told deputies that he was missing a black AR 15- 223 Eagle which was located in his bedroom.

Young is described as having blue eyes and brown hair. Officials say Young is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

