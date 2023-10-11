Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
‘Canal to Cloth’ tour allows you to travel back in time
FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban for minors
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death
FILE - Mary Lou Retton, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's...
Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care as donations pour in