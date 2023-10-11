A progress report on new $50M Wagener-Salley High School

WAGENER, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School Board got an update Tuesday on construction projects happening in the district.

The biggest project is the work on a $50 million Wagener-Salley High School.

The school will have a horseshoe design and is now starting to take shape.

The estimated construction completion date is July 1, 2024.

