Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

A progress report on new $50M Wagener-Salley High School

Wagener-Salley High School construction on track
Wagener-Salley High School construction on track(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School Board got an update Tuesday on construction projects happening in the district.

The biggest project is the work on a $50 million Wagener-Salley High School.

The school will have a horseshoe design and is now starting to take shape.

The estimated construction completion date is July 1, 2024.

MORE | Aiken Electric’s Project Power helps with home repairs in Edgefield

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

Aiken County Public Schools
Looking to change careers? Check out upcoming hiring events
Magnolia Cemetery brick wall
Business owner gets approval to rebuild Magnolia Cemetery wall
Wagener-Salley High School construction
Wagener-Salley High School construction on track
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 11