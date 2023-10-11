A progress report on new $50M Wagener-Salley High School
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School Board got an update Tuesday on construction projects happening in the district.
The biggest project is the work on a $50 million Wagener-Salley High School.
The school will have a horseshoe design and is now starting to take shape.
The estimated construction completion date is July 1, 2024.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.