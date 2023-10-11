Two women injured after small plane crashes in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who live along Tara Beach Lane were suddenly awakened by a loud noise just before midnight Tuesday.

“I was in my home ready to go to bed. I heard a boom noise,” said Donnell Edwards.

He was surprised to learn a plane crashed in the woods directly behind his home. “I’m a military man, it sounded like one of those grenades. I thought I was in basic training again,” he said.

Clayton County investigators said the small private plane ran out of gas. After about an hour of searching they found two women laying in the forest. Although injured, miraculously they are expected to survive. Neighbors, relieved that this accident did not turn into a tragedy

“Thank God yeah, as long as they didn’t get hurt it’s ok,” said one neighbor.

“I’m just blessed that it didn’t hit my house and also blessed that the person is still alive and they didn’t get killed, that’s the main thing,” said Edwards.

Clayton County police said they are now handing the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

