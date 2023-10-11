Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two women injured after small plane crashes in Clayton County

A small private plane went down overnight off Tara Beech Lane in Hampton.
A small private plane went down overnight off Tara Beech Lane in Hampton.(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who live along Tara Beach Lane were suddenly awakened by a loud noise just before midnight Tuesday.

“I was in my home ready to go to bed. I heard a boom noise,” said Donnell Edwards.

He was surprised to learn a plane crashed in the woods directly behind his home. “I’m a military man, it sounded like one of those grenades. I thought I was in basic training again,” he said.

Clayton County investigators said the small private plane ran out of gas. After about an hour of searching they found two women laying in the forest. Although injured, miraculously they are expected to survive. Neighbors, relieved that this accident did not turn into a tragedy

“Thank God yeah, as long as they didn’t get hurt it’s ok,” said one neighbor.

“I’m just blessed that it didn’t hit my house and also blessed that the person is still alive and they didn’t get killed, that’s the main thing,” said Edwards.

Clayton County police said they are now handing the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Media Advisory - Clayton County Police Department Locates Private Plane After Receiving Distressed Call On October 10,...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

How Georgia is working to battle shortage of nurses
Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl unveiled new plans for campus housing...
Augusta Tech president outlines achievements, goals
Scales of justice
Augusta DA discusses major issues confronting his staff
District Attorney Jared Williams held a news conference to address the work of his Major Crimes...
After huge drug bust, DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’
Panhandling
Augusta leaders grasp for answers on panhandling, homelessness