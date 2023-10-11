Ossoff launches inquiry into long wait times for VA appeals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for answers on unacceptable wait times to access veterans’ benefits.

Ossoff launched an inquiry Wednesday into excessive delays with the VA Board of Veterans Appeals, which decides whether veterans are entitled to the benefits and services they’re seeking.

Ossoff, D-Ga., is demanding answers from the VA on what is causing lengthy delays for decisions and why there is a lack of communication with veterans on their pending benefits claims.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“Our veterans have earned efficient and effective service from their government,” Ossoff wrote to VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Waiting years to appeal for — let alone receive — benefits to which they may be entitled betrays the sacred compact we make with those who wear the uniform and undermines faith in our institutions.”

The investigation comes after Ossoff and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., led a bipartisan coalition of 20 senators in a follow-up inquiry to the National Archives of the United States into the backlog of veterans’ record requests, requesting updated information on the status of reducing the backlog of record requests.

Two weeks ago, Ossoff, Braun and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., introduced a bipartisan amendment to the Senate’s Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill that would help expand breast cancer screenings for veterans.

Over the summer, Ossoff and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, passed their bipartisan Investing in VETS Act as part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act to help service-disabled veteran business owners compete for Federal government contracts, helping expand their business opportunities to new markets.

Click here to read Ossoff’s inquiry.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.