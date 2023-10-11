Opening date set for Augusta’s new Olive Garden; watch our live cam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The liquor license was approved this week for Augusta’s new Olive Garden restaurant.

The restaurant at Riverwatch Parkway and Cabela Drive will open Nov. 27, city leaders were told.

That should bring almost as much excitement across the street at News 12 as the Crumbl Cookies bakery spawned when it opened nearby a few weeks ago.

Today, the asphalt is being spread on the parking lot.

Watch it happening above on our Olive Garden cam.

MEANWHILE IN AIKEN:

Aiken’s new Olive Garden opened Monday at 2265 Whiskey Road.

For drivers who dread the possibility of more traffic at Cabela and Riverwatch: Fear not.

Right now, only a few cars can get through a green arrow.

But Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom says a new traffic light “structure” is planned at the intersection.

And city leaders are discussing adding a lane on Cabela Drive right before turning onto Riverwatch Parkway.

“We’ve got to make sure that we keep the traffic flow moving in a smoother way,” said Frantom. “That second lane kind of gets the traffic off that one lane going towards I-20.”

