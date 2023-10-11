Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Opening date set for Augusta’s new Olive Garden; watch our live cam

By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The liquor license was approved this week for Augusta’s new Olive Garden restaurant.

The restaurant at Riverwatch Parkway and Cabela Drive will open Nov. 27, city leaders were told.

That should bring almost as much excitement across the street at News 12 as the Crumbl Cookies bakery spawned when it opened nearby a few weeks ago.

Today, the asphalt is being spread on the parking lot.

Watch it happening above on our Olive Garden cam.

MEANWHILE IN AIKEN:

  • Aiken’s new Olive Garden opened Monday at 2265 Whiskey Road.

For drivers who dread the possibility of more traffic at Cabela and Riverwatch: Fear not.

Right now, only a few cars can get through a green arrow.

But Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom says a new traffic light “structure” is planned at the intersection.

MORE | ‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

And city leaders are discussing adding a lane on Cabela Drive right before turning onto Riverwatch Parkway.

“We’ve got to make sure that we keep the traffic flow moving in a smoother way,” said Frantom. “That second lane kind of gets the traffic off that one lane going towards I-20.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

Ezekiel Finley Dacosta,
Missing teenagers found safe, Richmond County deputies say
Standardized test
Ga., Richmond County students show improvements in ACT scores
How Georgia is working to battle shortage of nurses
Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl unveiled new plans for campus housing...
Augusta Tech president outlines achievements, goals