More overnight closures planned for I-20 bridge project

I-20 near South Carolina mile marker 1
I-20 near South Carolina mile marker 1
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are planned this week for the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

The closures will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

The right lane of eastbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina. The right shoulder may also be affected.

The closures are for girder work.

Expect delays and drive with caution.

For more about the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

