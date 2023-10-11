More overnight closures planned for I-20 bridge project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are planned this week for the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

The closures will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The right lane of eastbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina. The right shoulder may also be affected.

The closures are for girder work.

Expect delays and drive with caution.

For more about the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.