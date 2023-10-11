Submit Photos/Videos
Missing teenagers found safe, Richmond County deputies say

By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert issued weeks ago for two missing teenagers.

Ezekiel Finley Dacosta and J’Nieh R. Hill have both been found safe, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

They’d last been seen Sept. 2.

From left: Ezekiel Finley Dacosta, J’Nieh R. Hill.
From left: Ezekiel Finley Dacosta, J’Nieh R. Hill.(WRDW)

Dacosta was last seen on Sept. 2, on the 2700 block of Cardigan Court. Hill was last seen on Sept. 2, on the 3600 Block of Massoit Drive. It is unknown what Hill was last seen wearing. Hill is known to be in the area of Glenn Hills High School and Andorra Drive, officials say.

Officials believe the two were last seen together.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

In Burke County

Ja’Maijh Turner
Ja’Maijh Turner(Contributed)

