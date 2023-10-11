Missing teenagers found safe, Richmond County deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert issued weeks ago for two missing teenagers.

Ezekiel Finley Dacosta and J’Nieh R. Hill have both been found safe, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

They’d last been seen Sept. 2.

Officials believe the two were last seen together.

