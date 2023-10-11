Meet one of the mayor candidates for Grovetown: Deborah Fisher

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before we know it we’ll be heading to the polls to vote.

It’s an off-season, but there are still big local elections going on. One is for the mayor of Grovetown.

Incumbent Mayor Gary Jones is running for his third term. His challengers are Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

We are talking one-on-one with each candidate, starting with Fisher.

The signs scattered across the city hint change could be coming.

“I don’t work a full-time job,” said Fisher. “Totally retired. I have a lot of time that I can spend at City Hall.”

She’s spent time at City Hall as a councilwoman.

“As mayor, it will give me a little bit more leverage to spearhead things without having to sit back and wait for somebody else to do it,” said Fisher.

One thing she is looking to work on is traffic.

“People have been complaining about traffic for a long time,” said Fisher. “We have people in Columbia County who are subject matter experts on dealing with traffic. We might not be able to change those roads but there are things we can do to make traffic flow more smoothly.”

Construction and orange cones all around show growth is inevitable in the city.

“It just seems like for the past few years, things have just been stagnant,” said Fisher. “We’ve been growing up from outside in, but we haven’t provided much services to our citizens.”

Fisher’s vision for the city also includes adding more green spaces.

“I would definitely expand our recreation center,” she said. “There is room for a walking track, room for maybe pickleball, and some other sports areas, but we just have to do things. We have to invest in the citizens.”

With more development and growth moving in, Fisher says more public transportation is needed.

“We could provide a shuttle transportation system so that people can get out of the house, get around,” said Fisher. “I have time to work on issues like that, to work with the administration to find out what things we need to be doing.”

We are following up with each candidate between now and Election Day.

Early voting starts Monday and goes until No

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.