Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet one of the mayor candidates for Grovetown: Deborah Fisher

By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before we know it we’ll be heading to the polls to vote.

It’s an off-season, but there are still big local elections going on. One is for the mayor of Grovetown.

Incumbent Mayor Gary Jones is running for his third term. His challengers are Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

We are talking one-on-one with each candidate, starting with Fisher.

The signs scattered across the city hint change could be coming.

“I don’t work a full-time job,” said Fisher. “Totally retired. I have a lot of time that I can spend at City Hall.”

MORE | Grovetown teacher remembered for being welcoming, loving

She’s spent time at City Hall as a councilwoman.

“As mayor, it will give me a little bit more leverage to spearhead things without having to sit back and wait for somebody else to do it,” said Fisher.

One thing she is looking to work on is traffic.

“People have been complaining about traffic for a long time,” said Fisher. “We have people in Columbia County who are subject matter experts on dealing with traffic. We might not be able to change those roads but there are things we can do to make traffic flow more smoothly.”

Construction and orange cones all around show growth is inevitable in the city.

“It just seems like for the past few years, things have just been stagnant,” said Fisher. “We’ve been growing up from outside in, but we haven’t provided much services to our citizens.”

Fisher’s vision for the city also includes adding more green spaces.

MORE | ‘Canal to Cloth’ tour allows you to travel back in time

“I would definitely expand our recreation center,” she said. “There is room for a walking track, room for maybe pickleball, and some other sports areas, but we just have to do things. We have to invest in the citizens.”

With more development and growth moving in, Fisher says more public transportation is needed.

“We could provide a shuttle transportation system so that people can get out of the house, get around,” said Fisher. “I have time to work on issues like that, to work with the administration to find out what things we need to be doing.”

We are following up with each candidate between now and Election Day.

Early voting starts Monday and goes until No

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown teacher remembered for being welcoming, loving
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

Meet one of the mayor candidates for Grovetown: Deborah Fisher
Week 8 Under the Lights: Plays of the Week
Augusta leaders grasp for answers on panhandling, transients
Hot air balloon in New Mexico race falls in Johnson County
Flags at half-staff at the Georgia Capitol.
Kemp orders flags at half-staff over Mideast violence