McDuffie County animal shelter reopens after a year

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County animal shelter unlocked its gates for the public on Monday and already has seen a lot of people come by.

The first adoption from the new opening was Sabrina the cat.

They are still limited to only taking in strays due to a lack of space, but the director spoke with us about how good it felt to be back open.

“We have had a lot of positive response from the community and that is such a validation from the community for us to have that response,” said Animal Service Director Micayla McClain.

She also said they had people lining up at the gate to get in.

For the month of October, the shelter is offering $13 adoptions for cats.

