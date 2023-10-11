Looking to change careers? Check out upcoming hiring events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to change careers, stay updated with upcoming job fairs, and on who is hiring in the CSRA.

Aiken Tech is hosting a community job fair. This will be at the college gym at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville.

Oct. 11 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays, where all positions can head to 864 Broad Street.

Wednesdays - 9 a.m. to noon

Who is hiring?

Augusta University is looking for candidates for nearly a dozen different positions, including: administrative and dental assistants, environmental services techs, financial aid counselors, groundskeepers, human resources, information technology, nursing, police, research and student health candidates.

The Richmond County School System Transportation Department is hiring for: bus drivers, bus attendants or mechanic positions. The school system provides extensive Commercial Driver’s License training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary. Apply online.

The Aiken County School District is hiring people interested in working as an Autism Services Aide.

