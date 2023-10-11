Lawmakers set sights on improving early child education in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Speaker of the House Jon Burns created the House Working Group on Early Childhood Education led by Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones.

Jones spoke about the new to address problems that have arisen from the state’s current system. There have been no changes to the state’s Pre-K funding since the program was created.

“What we’ve seen over the years with more working women and more children in childcare is how very critical Pre-K and Kindergarten are for workforce development. Women can go back to work and secondly, prepare children for Kindergarten and the emphasis wasn’t on that 25 years ago,” said Jones.

Child services and nonprofits spoke at the meeting on Wednesday. Easterseals Children Services CEO Donna Davidson was one of the people who signed up to speak.

Easterseals is one of the largest care providers in the state. She said they started the school year with more than 90 teacher vacancies, about a quarter of their total positions. She said they had to cut enrollment by 25%.

“When you look at a salary of $26,000 a year, which was the average salary of an early education worker, that’s a very low-income salary. Those are the same families we are serving in our Head Start program that are living at 100% of the federal poverty level,” said Davidson.

Davidson’s message to lawmakers highlighted the need for state and federal dollars to help support early childhood education programs.

Federal pandemic relief funds meant to keep the childcare industry afloat expired last month. A new report shows without relief, hundreds of childcare programs are projected to close in Georgia.

Without those federal dollars, a report by The Century Foundation estimates at least 944 childcare programs in Georgia are projected to close, impacting more than 81,000 children.

