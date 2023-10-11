Kemp orders flags at half-staff over Mideast violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until Saturday at sundown.

The order is in solidary with Israel and in mourning for the lives lost, including those of dozens of Americans, Kemp said.

Kemp and several other Georgia politicians have proclaimed their support for Israel since the militant group Hamas attacked the country’s southern border on Saturday. Gaza and Israel have been exchanging missiles ever since.

Across the state line, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster proclaimed this as Israeli Solidarity Week in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.