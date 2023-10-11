How local schools fared on South Carolina report cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina school report cards measure the success of our schools in things like the total number of teachers, student-to-teacher ratios and safety.

The report card statistics were released this week when state Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston .

According to parent surveys, a large majority feel their students are safe at school.

In our area, Edgefield County had the highest rate, with 97% of parents saying yes.

Allendale County was the lowest at 85%.

Aiken, Allendale, McCormick, Barnwell and Edgefield counties all saw a drop in the number of teachers employed.

And every county in our area except for Allendale saw an increase in the teacher-to-student ratio.

Teacher salaries went up across the board, with Aiken County having the highest teacher salary at just under $59,000.

Report cards for individual schools and districts can be found here.

