Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How local schools fared on South Carolina report cards

South Carolina Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver announced progress made by state schools over the last year but said there is still a long way to go.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina school report cards measure the success of our schools in things like the total number of teachers, student-to-teacher ratios and safety.

The report card statistics were released this week when state Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston.

According to parent surveys, a large majority feel their students are safe at school.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In our area, Edgefield County had the highest rate, with 97% of parents saying yes.

Allendale County was the lowest at 85%.

Aiken, Allendale, McCormick, Barnwell and Edgefield counties all saw a drop in the number of teachers employed.

And every county in our area except for Allendale saw an increase in the teacher-to-student ratio.

Teacher salaries went up across the board, with Aiken County having the highest teacher salary at just under $59,000.

Report cards for individual schools and districts can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

Grovetown High School
Grovetown teacher remembered for being welcoming, loving
‘I feel better’: Fitness center helps those with neurological conditions
What the Tech: 23andMe confirms data leak for customers
‘Canal to Cloth’ tour allows you to travel back in time