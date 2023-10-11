Hot air balloon in New Mexico race falls in Johnson County

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hot-air balloon competing in an Albuquerque, New Mexico race came down Tuesday in Johnson County.

Johnson County Public Safety crews responded to Killingsworth Road, where officials deployed a drone, and were able to find the balloon.

With the help of citizens, Will Killingsworth and Bruce Roberts, crews were able to locate the two people on the ground.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured.

With the help of citizens, Will Killingsworth and Bruce Roberts, crews were able to locate the two people on the ground.

The team was part of the Gordon Bennett Balloon Race and set down in the pines, according to officials.

According to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s website , Noah Forden and Brenda Cowlishaw were the pilots.

Police say another part of the race team assisted in putting them back in the race.

The balloon team began their flight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and had flown nonstop since liftoff.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County EMS, Johnson County EMA/Fire Department, Wrightsville Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections Fire Team all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.