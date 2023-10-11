Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s how Georgia’s agriculture business blooms into a billion-dollar industry every year

Some Southwest Georgia counties have had positive tests in the agriculture industry.
By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is known for agriculture.

In the Peach State, agriculture is a billion-dollar industry. Agriculture contributes around $69.4 billion to Georgia’s economy each year, the UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development found.

One in seven Georgians work in agriculture, forestry or another related field.

In 2022, there was a total of 41,300 farms in Georgia, according to the United States Department of Agriculture covering over 10 million acres.

These are the top 10 agriculture commodities in Georgia:

  • Broilers
  • Cotton
  • Eggs
  • Timber
  • Peanuts
  • Beef
  • Greenhouse
  • Dairy
  • Pecans
  • Blueberries

In 2022, there were several crops planted and harvested across the Peach State.

