Grovetown teacher remembered for being welcoming, loving

By Staff and Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown High School teacher has died this week, according to the Columbia County School District.

According to the district, they received notice on Tuesday that Sonya Wells, an Interrelated English Language Arts Co-teacher, has died.

The campus was quiet as the community mourns.

“It’s heartbreaking. She was a loving teacher. That was one of the teachers I always look forward to seeing,” said former student Diamond Morris. “I can’t believe it. I really in denial right now I just don’t want to believe it. But she was very welcoming, very loving. Like I said she was like a grandma to me. She’s like a mom to many. Many people will miss her. Many people love her. I can’t believe it.”

She taught grades nine through 12.

She also served as the junior varsity cheerleading coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach, according to the district.

She was a warrior who fought for every student.

“If I didn’t have her, I would have not graduated in 2019. She was definitely a big impact,” said Morris.

Brittney Cameron was about to homeschool her daughter, until she met Ms. Wells.

“Just feeling like everything and everyone was against her to now being excited about her future,” said Cameron. “Now my daughter is an A-B student.”

Ms. Wells’ students now walk with her legacy in mind.

“The first thing she said to me was, ‘Mama, who’s going to be in my corner now,’” said Cameron. “I said, ‘Ms. Wells,’ because even though she not here physically, she’s still there. She’s set your way. Your way is set up for you and the best way to honor her is to continue on the path that she set for you.”

Morris said: “She warmed your heart. It was her big smile. I will remember her very loving and caring woman.”

Her students also said she was always willing to talk, willing to pray, and willing to drive you to church if needed.

Overall, she’s a teacher that’ll be forever missed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

