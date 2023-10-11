Edgefield County School District active shooter drill today

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School District is holding an active shooter drill on Wednesday.

During the drill, law enforcement and a helicopter will be at Strom Thurmond High School and Jet Middle School.

The drill will go from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., so if you see an increase in law enforcement at the schools, it’s the drill.

