Deputies: Murder suspect out on bond, woman arrested on weapon, drug charges

Benjamin Wright, 34, and Keshia Pelzer, 27, are facing drug charges in Orangeburg County.
Benjamin Wright, 34, and Keshia Pelzer, 27, are facing drug charges in Orangeburg County.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man and woman in connection to weapons and drug charges.

Benjamin Wright, 34, and Keshia Pelzer, 27, are both charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

These items were seized after authorities obtained a warrant to search the couple's home.
These items were seized after authorities obtained a warrant to search the couple's home.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

He said surveillance by the sheriff’s office of Wright’s home on Mclendon Street revealed a drug operation.

“We located several weapons, one of which turned out to be stolen,” he said. “And along with the other drugs, we seized laced gummy bears which are designed for children.”

Wright was out on bond for the 2019 shooting that killed a 34-year-old man, according to a press release.

It goes on to say that Ravenell has also been in contact with Orangeburg County Consolidated School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster about the matter.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster...
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster take a closer look at the drugs that were seized.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

“We want to have a consolidated front,” Ravenell said. “We aren’t going to stand by while drug dealers groom our children on drugs by any stretch of their imagination. Period.”

Pelzer and Wright were being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

