Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cloudy and mild Wednesday. Rain likely late Wednesday through Thursday morning.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday morning will remain dry with morning lows in upper 50s. Cloudy skies during the day will keep afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain should hold off until we get to late Wednesday evening and night. Rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning as an area of low pressure tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to the Carolina Coast.

High rain chances Thursday morning through midday as the low moves off the Carolina Coast. We could see some clearing behind the low Thursday afternoon - but highs will remain much cooler than average in the mid-60s to near 70. It will be breezy behind the system with northeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times.

Friday’s forecast looks tricky. A few stray showers are possible during the day - but a strong cold front will move in late Friday and push east Saturday morning. There will likely be rain ahead of the front, but timing is uncertain. Highs Friday will be cooler than average in the mid-70s.

Mainly dry weather is expected by the weekend - except for some early showers Saturday depending on timing of the front. It will be breezy Saturday as the front pushes through with northwest winds between 12-18 mph. High temperatures will be near 80 Saturday but cool off Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Keep it here for updates.

