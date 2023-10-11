Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County sees increase in 2023 graduation rates

Columbia County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is seeing success in 2023 as the graduation rate increased since 2022, according to figures released by the district on Wednesday.

The overall district graduation rate for 2023 is 92.1% which is more than seven percentage points higher than the state average of 84.4%.

According to the district, more than 92.1% of students from the Class of 2023 earned their high school diplomas, which is a 1.7% increase from 2022.

Graduation rates for individual schools include:

  • Evans High School: 92.9%
  • Greenbrier High School: 96.6%
  • Grovetown High School: 89.5%
  • Harlem High School: 87.6%
  • Lakeside High School: 93.4%

“As we celebrate this outstanding accomplishment, we will continue to set the bar high with the expectation that 100% of students in the Columbia County School District graduate with their high school diplomas, and that all are successfully prepared for the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt. “Congratulations to the Class of 2023, and a special thanks to the parents of these graduates and for the hard work and dedication of our employees across all levels who have supported and encouraged them along the way.”

