‘Canal to Cloth’ tour allows you to travel back in time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Canal to Cloth Tour: A Day at the Mill at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center gives you an opportunity to travel back in time.

Twice a month, the tour brings you back to learn about the textile industry in Augusta.

It’s an immersive tour, making you a part of history.

“The idea is you get more of like a living history tour versus our boat tours where you come in, you’re hired as a worker at enterprise mill, you learn how the cotton comes down the canal in a Petersburg boat brought to the mill and is turned into cloth. Then you kind of come back to modern times and you learn today how we are making electric power here and you go behind the scenes to see the hydropower plant,” said Julianna Shurtleff, education program director.

The tour is funded by grant money through Destination Augusta and features actors from the Augusta Jr Players.

It’s held on one Thursday and one Saturday each month.

If you would like to purchase tickets, visit the Augusta Canal website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.