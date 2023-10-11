Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta’s 5th Street bridge could win national transportation contest

When Fifth Street Bridge opened eight months ago, community members say they were in awe of everything the bridge had to offer.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is in the running for another award.

The bridge won a regional award back in August but this time it’s on a national level.

The bridge is one of 12 projects across the country in the running for America’s Transportation Award.

“A lot of folks think we’re just normal roadways and bridges. And all we care about is cars. I think that demonstrates that couldn’t be farther from the truth with this having that pedestrian and multimodal facility. And really, that’s who it’s built for. So, it took a lot of collaboration from our side of the river in Georgia, but also our partners across the water and North Augusta and South Carolina, to make this happen,” said Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

If the bridge wins people’s choice, the winner takes home $10,000.

You can play a major role in this. If you want to win, you have up until November 14 to vote.

If you would like to vote, click HERE. You can vote once every 24 hours.

