Augusta University now offers student headshots with new photo booth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University students have a new resource on campus.

The new Iris Air photo booth is up and running, ready to give students a do-it-yourself professional headshot experience.

With just a few touches on a screen and a few poses, students can get high-quality career-ready headshots for free.

“I think it’s fantastic. For a long time, we’ve heard from graduate students how tough it is to get really nice quality headshots not just in Augusta, but everywhere around the country. They have complained as well about the financial issues with getting good headshots. Hearing all these complaints, I think we wanted to make a difference and it seems that this photo booth has done exactly that,” said Mehul Mehra, graduate student government association vice president.

The photo booth made its debut just two weeks ago and has already been used more than 100 times.

Augusta University is the fourth USG school in the state to get one of these booths.

Thanks to a funded partnership between the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs, the university libraries, and graduate SGA, these career-ready headshots are of no cost to faculty, staff, and students.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.