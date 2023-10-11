Augusta leaders looking closer at ways to curb panhandling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members this morning are holding a work session on how best to address panhandling in the city.

City leaders have recently proposed ordinances seeking to curb the practice, but they were warned by legal staff not to follow their initial course because it’s unconstitutional .

The next proposal was to launch a public relations campaign to deter people from giving money to panhandlers .

The work session Wednesday was scheduled as a discussion of this and other possible approaches.

The meeting got underway at 10 a.m., quickly moving to a discussion of Charleston’s panhandling ordinance.

Augusta’s legal team again says that ordinance would be struck down based on the First Amendment.

Commission member Brandon Garrett went back and forth with the attorney asking if leaders are wasting their time with these workshops and why it is that other cities are able to uphold their ordinances while Augusta can’t.

Among the items distributed at the meeting was a letter from the Georgia Department of Transportation telling the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that while GDOT has great compassion for the homeless, “we cannot continue to allow them to take up residence under our overpasses.”

GDOT asks the sheriff’s agency for assistance dealing with the problem.

City leaders, however, have been saying that panhandling is a distinctly different issue from homelessness. Some claim that most panhandlers actually are not homeless.

The homelessness issue is being addressed separately – especially in the Washington Road/Interstate 20 area – by an anti-trespassing campaign of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The PR campaign is one option city leaders know won’t land them in court.

On the line is $25,000 of available funds for the PR campaign aimed at informing the public of panhandling in dense Richmond County areas.

Ten groups have already expressed their support, including Golden Harvest Food Bank, the Salvation Army, and the sheriff’s and marshal’s offices.

This would take place online and in person around the Washington Road/Interstate 20 corridor, downtown, the Augusta Mall area on Wrightsboro Road and the Windsor Spring and Peach Orchard intersection

However, leadership with the Homeless Task Force, including Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson, say the money should go to a homeless plan approved a few years ago, rather than to informing people of how to send their money to those homeless organizations.

Today, all parties are coming to the table to give their 2 cents.

