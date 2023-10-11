Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 stabbed, including APD officer, at Atlanta airport, police say

Police said all those who were stabbed were taken to the hospital.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people, including an Atlanta police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal, near doors S-2 around 4:45 p.m., police said.

APD officials said a woman had a knife outside of security. Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” an APD Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to APD.

Police said all those who were stabbed were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

The incident is being cleared, according to airport officials.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police said they are working to learn what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office
Grovetown High School
Grovetown teacher remembered for being welcoming, loving
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

Latest News

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County sees increase in 2023 graduation rates
Augusta’s 5th Street bridge could win national transportation contest
‘Canal to Cloth’ tour allows you to travel back in time
Benjamin Wright, 34, and Keshia Pelzer, 27, are facing drug charges in Orangeburg County.
Deputies: Murder suspect out on bond, woman arrested on weapon, drug charges
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death