Teach your kids about stormwater with this reading challenge

Columbia County Stormwater Division
Columbia County Stormwater Division(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is working to get young minds involved in stormwater awareness.

The mission is to get them to understand that there’s a connection between the storm drains and the rivers, lakes, and streams that weave through the community.

Part of that effort is through a reading challenge for kids.

There’s a list of books at the Columbia County library focusing on waterways and education.

“We contacted the library and said ‘Hey we have this awesome idea of a reading challenge. Are you guys interested?’ and they said ‘Absolutely’, so we set up that meeting and went from there,” said Samantha Grubbs, outreach specialist.

If you’d like to help your child learn more about waterways, call the Columbia County Stormwater Division at 706-447-4202.

