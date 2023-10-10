Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office

Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was taken into custody after a suspicious package was found at the Social Security Administration office on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other officers were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway around 11:15 a.m., according to deputies.

MORE | CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl

The heavy law enforcement presence led to traffic problems and a request from deputies that drivers avoid the area.

By 1 p.m., the bomb squad had cleared a suspicious package and a suspect had been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Because the incident occurred at a federal office, the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff
Rashia Copeland
Daycare worker accused of threatening children’s academy, staff
Bon Air Apartments
Ossoff probe brings hope for troubled Augusta apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Investigation continues after 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta

Latest News

Augusta crime
CSRA getting federal funds to help fight violent crime
Karlton Howard feels grateful for the chance to make his family and the people of Augusta proud.
Lawmaker Karlton Howard among Americans in Israel during conflict
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff
Without looking into the sub-horror movie genre, you would miss some of the classic cult...
What the Tech: How to use secret codes to find Netflix movies