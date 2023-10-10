Suspect detained over suspicious package at Social Security office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was taken into custody after a suspicious package was found at the Social Security Administration office on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other officers were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway around 11:15 a.m., according to deputies.

The heavy law enforcement presence led to traffic problems and a request from deputies that drivers avoid the area.

By 1 p.m., the bomb squad had cleared a suspicious package and a suspect had been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Because the incident occurred at a federal office, the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

