Police activity clogs traffic on Robert C. Daniel Parkway

Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.
Police presence on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, Oct. 10, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a midday traffic problem on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway due to a heavy police presence.

Authorities including the bomb squad converged on the area around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of danger.

Drivers are urged to use caution if driving in this area and if possible, please seek an alternate route.

