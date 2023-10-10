Police activity clogs traffic on Robert C. Daniel Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a midday traffic problem on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway due to a heavy police presence.

Authorities including the bomb squad converged on the area around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of danger.

Drivers are urged to use caution if driving in this area and if possible, please seek an alternate route.

