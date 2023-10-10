Old Aiken Hospital redevelopment looks to ‘bring sexy back’ to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Monday night town hall meeting had dozens of people in Aiken making their thoughts heard about a possible development in and around the hospital.

People brought excitement and curiosity about the project, asking many questions. Both the developer and people want to make sure this project is in the best interest for both sides.

“Just bringing sexy back to Aiken,” said Tracey Turner, CEO of Turner Development.

He hopes to bring it back to life with redeveloping the 9.5 acre plot of land where the old hospital sits. He’s looking to make it a live, work, play complex, bringing life to an area that’s a 15-minute walk from downtown Aiken.

“I think it’s amazing. To me, this is the gateway to downtown,” said Jeannette Mosley, business owner. “This is a development that has needed to happen for quite some time. All of the things that are being incorporated are going to be perfect.”

Mosley owns two businesses in downtown Aiken. She isn’t afraid of the possibility of restaurants coming in alongside apartments, condos, mixed-use spaces, and other commercial areas take away business from downtown.

“Even though it’s going to incorporate restaurants, we’re gonna get more people, more options, more reasons to come downtown, even if they don’t live here. Yeah, they’re gonna want to come and visit some of the restaurants that are here as well, and that’s just gonna pull more people downtown,” she said.

Turner saw the support from every chair being filled.

“It speaks volume when you have support of the community, especially being from this local area. It speaks volumes that people really liked the layout, and I thought it was even better that we didn’t really have to any pushback on what we presented,” he said.

No pushback for now with his plans. More and more people are liking the designs.

“Like he said, we’re bringing the sexy back,” said County council district 8 candidate, James Hankinson.

On Tuesday, Turner looks for planning commission approval to rezone the land to allow more than just office spaces. If all goes to plan, they could start construction by the end of this year.

