No one gets big Powerball prize, but 3 in Georgia win $50,000

Georgia lottery
Georgia lottery(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the big prize.

Even though there were no big winners Monday night, three players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

Here’s where the winning tickets were bought:

  • Road Trip, 4845 Ocmulgee East Blvd., Macon.
  • Austll Food Store, 5565 Powder Springs Road, Austell.
  • Georgia Lottery mobile app, Lula resident.

In South Carolina, a ticket sold in Greenwood won $50,000. It was sold at Quick Pantry, 232 Calhoun Ave.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

