New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 58th person has been arrested in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever – a case that brought in enough of the synthetic opioid to potentially kill millions of people, authorities said Tuesday.

Ellis McDaniel, 42, of Augusta – one of the suspected ringleaders – was in custody Tuesday, a day after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the two-year undercover investigation that’s been dubbed Operation No Loyalty.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said Tuesday that the amount of fentanyl seized – about 15 pounds – made it the biggest fentanyl bust ever in Augusta. Also seized were 277 pounds of marijuana, 35 pounds of cocaine, dozens of guns and even two houses.

That much fentanyl is potentially as lethal as a weapon of mass destruction.

In powder form, it was meant to be mixed with other drugs, according to Clayton. That makes it especially dangerous, since people buying other street drugs may have no idea they’re also getting fentanyl. And they don’t know how much has been added.

It only takes 2 milligrams of the ultra-powerful synthetic opioid to kill a person, so if the 15 pounds of seized fentanyl is pure, that’s enough to kill up to 3.5 million people by overdose.

As of Monday, kingpins Joshua and Ellis McDaniel were still at-large.

Ellis McDaniel (Contributed)

But that had changed by Tuesday afternoon.

Ellis McDaniel – who was wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts) and possession of a machine gun – was being booked into Richmond County jail.

Still at-large is Joshua Brady McDaniel, 38, of Augusta, who’s charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua Brady McDaniel (Contributed)

But deputies said it’s not just about taking down the ringleaders; it’s making sure no one fills their seat, according to deputies.

So nearly 60 people had already been arrested by the time the operation was announced this week – and even more are coming, according to Clayton.

In this case, members of the Trap Money gang weren’t just drug dealers but very dangerous people, deputies said.

“The amount of drugs itself is alarming,” Clayton said. “What’s more alarming is when you get a group of individuals that are operating together in an organization. That has a lot more of a dramatic impact on a community like it does here in Augusta.”

The Trap Money Gang, with ties to the Bloods, is one of the big local players, according to Clayton.

“Besides just dealing drugs, these are guys are involved in homicides, aggravated assaults with guns, other violent crime and other property crime. Things like stealing guns and financial fraud,” said Clayton.

OVERDOSES IN RICHMOND COUNTY:

Besides gangs, we also have an overdose problem – but taking this much fentanyl off the streets can only help. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says in 2022, Richmond County had 128 deadly overdoses. So far in 2023, we’ve had 64. But there are 73 cases with results pending – and they’re not included in the data.

The chief deputy expects more arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.

Clayton says each time authorities launch an investigation like this one, they know they aren’t going to get everyone, but they’ r e determined to get as many as possible.

“We never ever get every member,” he said. “What I will tell you is that when you take out most of the organization, it has a crippling effect on the gang. I guarantee you that a bunch of the members of all the gangs in Augusta are thinking right now: when’s their number gonna come up?”

The narcotics and gang unit had been watching Trap Money before the active investigation began, Clayton said.

And deputies aren’t done.

So far, there have been two phases of busts, and Phase 3 is underway now to get to the root of the problem, which could lead to widespread arrests as far as Houston, according to Clayton.

SEIZED MATERIALS:

Phase 1: 16 kilograms of cocaine, 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 34 firearms, $319,909 in cash, six vehicles, two houses.

Phase 2: 248.7 pounds of marijuana, 44.8 grams of fentanyl, 90.1 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of cocaine, 28 firearms, $143,824 in cash, three vehicles.

Groups like Trap Money are among the symptoms of the gang problem in Augusta.

Why does Augusta have a gang problem?

“If you’ve ever noticed, we have a lot of different housing projects. These are the people that drug dealers and gangs, they prey on the most,” said Clayton.

“I would like to send a message to the people out there that are gangbangers. If you’re going to continue, we are coming after you and your number is going to come up. It’s just a matter of time,” he said.

The suspects

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said these are suspects other than the McDaniels:

Jamaal Xavier Robinson, 36, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts), possession of firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts), forgery in the third degree, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Kenneth Antwon Sturgis, 39, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking cocaine.

Shantaze Miquel Yarbary, 43, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking cocaine.

Mary Cisneros-Gonzalez, 43 years of age from Lithonia Springs Georgia, Charges: Trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, vehicles with false or secret compartment.

Lucino Estrada Casa, 56 years of age from Norcross, Georgia, Charges: Trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking illegal drugs (fentanyl), felony possession of marijuana.

Darius Q Miller, 34, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement officer, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane.

Larry Mims, 34 years of age of Augusta, Charges: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, multiple traffic charges.

Travis Lenell Peterson, 41, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

Patrailous Taylor, 43, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Zack Tyrule Gordon III, 28, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Pheotis Upshaw, 46, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

John West Utley Jr, 44, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

Marqueen Mays, 38, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of oxycodone.

Jarell Gibson, 27, of Augusta. Charges: Obstruction of law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, suspended registration, driving without a license.

Marion Gunter III, 36, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, improper lane change.

Thomas Branson Jr, 19, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime, theft by receiving stolen property.

Kaleb Logan, 21, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of crime, no seatbelt.

Roderick Bowers Jr, 20, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Reco Ladala Dunn, 37, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Titus Reese, 45 years of age of Augusta, Charges: Possession of cocaine.

Rodsheed Zyshonne Tanksley, 24, of Augusta. Charges: Felony fleeing, cruelty to children in the second degree, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana.

Jashaun Turner, 19, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Willie Fred Bates Jr, 46, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine.

Jasma Shermell Jenkins, 34, of Augusta. Pending charges (NOT ARRESTED): Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Clyde Elizabeth Starks, 56, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Alexander Grant, 60, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Aquinas R. Bush Jr, 20, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of a machine gun, possession of firearm by first offender.

Steffon Jeremiah Gibbs, 22, of Augusta. Charges: Obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Kiara Latia Roberts, 23, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Julius Larue Brown, 40, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Davion Heath “Trap Money” Vedough, 24, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Dezmund Devonte “Dez” Demmons, 31, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property.

Devin Allen-Glover AKA Rambo, 21, of Augusta. Charges: Felony fleeing, possession of firearm by first offender (seven counts), possession of an illegal weapon, theft by receiving stolen property (two counts), possession of firearm during commission of crime, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Brandon Deshun Borders, 37, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Christopher Lee Ware, 31, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Earl Demetrius Overton, 30, of Augusta. Charges: Aggravated assault, theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Zavi Elon Bailey, 23, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Dmond Raynard Jackson, 29, of Augusta. Charges: Felony order to show cause.

Traeon Jaleek Perry, 22, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Jailyn Cherlaine Tanksley, 20, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hallucinogens, possession of cocaine.

Clifford Lamont Jones, 22, of Augusta. Charges: aggravated assault upon a police officer (x5), possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens.

Mylin Tilema Morton, 22, of Augusta. Charges: Obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of illegal weapon.

Lamar Whitaker, 23, of Augusta. Charges: Obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of illegal weapon.

Dezmund Latrelle Mainor, 23, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Howard Alfred Rodd, 29, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of crime, theft by receiving stolen property.

Tilson Gregory McCray, 30, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Bryson McCray, 23, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Daven Terell Jackson, 36, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Shequita Vonta Lewis, 33, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine.

Andre Jerome Wooden, 34, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine, giving false name and date of birth to officer.

Laquan Demarcus Blackwell, 32, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.

Exavier Demarc Savoy, 34, of Augusta. Charges: Felony order to show cause.

Joshua Demmons, 28, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Ionas Dejene Doggett, 21, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Myles Thomas, 20, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Mya Alexia Davis, 22, of Augusta. Charges: Trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Dominick Ryans, 33, of Augusta. Charges: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, felony order to show cause. possession of firearm during commission of crime..

The locations

Search warrants during Phase 1 were served at:

1022 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1028 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1031 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1570 Holley St., Augusta

1109 10th Ave., Augusta

1118 10th Ave., Augusta

1135 13th Ave., Augusta

1647 Gordon Highway, Unit 1750, Augusta

1901 Harvest Point Way, Apt 1218, Augusta

2408 Southgate Drive, Augusta

1920 Preston Drive, Augusta

2206 Leeway Landing, Augusta

3350 Peach Orchard Road, Unit 1076, Augusta

3424 Nance Blvd., Augusta

2159 B St., Augusta

936 Broad St., Apt 306, Augusta

Locations searched during Phase 2 included:

1644 Douglas St., Augusta

3804 Southwood Drive, Augusta

3724 Woodcock Drive, Augusta

2601 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta

516 Courtside Drive, Augusta

2450 Nordahl Drive, Augusta

3609 Stanton Court, Augusta

2350 Sumac Drive, Augusta

2458 Leslie Court, Augusta

2408 Friar Lane, Augusta

2514 Cairo Drive, Augusta

2211 Ruby Drive, Augusta

825 Spruce St., Apt 29, Augusta

2319 Springhouse Lane, Building 2312, Apt. B, Augusta

2605 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta

1945 Milton Road, Augusta

1943 Milton Road, Augusta

2016 Shark Drive, Augusta

3625 Pamplona Drive, Augusta

5300 Mossy Trail, Apt. 306, Grovetown

3048 Pepperhill Drive, Grovetown

1114 Grove Landing Drive, Grovetown

155 Petersburg Circle, Apt. D, Augusta

2601 Deans Bridge Road, Unit A, Augusta

1811 Sibley Road, Apt. 2712-D, Augusta

The agencies

Besides the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, agencies involved in Operation No Loyalty included the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Grovetown Police Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

