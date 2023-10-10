Submit Photos/Videos
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office locates missing bipolar, schizophrenic man

John Patrick Mahoney
John Patrick Mahoney(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has located a man who had been missing for a week, on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says John Patrick Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 3 ago leaving his residence at Jamaica Court in Lincolnton, Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Mahoney is bipolar/schizophrenic and has been without his necessary medication for at least a week.

