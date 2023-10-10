Lawmaker Karlton Howard among Americans in Israel during conflict

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Karlton Howard is among 62 residents of the CSRA who are in Israel as the country fights back against a weekend attack by the militant Arab group Hamas

Howard told News 12 the group is mainly from religious groups visiting the Holy Land, and that they’re fine.

Still, it’s a dangerous time to be in the region.

The overall death toll has risen to 1,000, including a handful of Americans.

Saturday’s attacks by Hamas drew immediate support for Israel from Georgia and South Carolina officials .

Israel, in turn, declared war.

With a rising death toll and uncertainty for loved ones overseas, the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta is linking up with local rabbis, synagogues and congregations to see what they can do to help, following a tragic weekend.

“This is just the beginning so, we don’t know how much more bloodshed,” said a volunteer with the Augusta Jewish Museum, Robyn Dudley.

An outbreak of war that’s hitting close to home, especially for one of the region’s oldest Jewish communities.

“One of my friends from Aiken, South Carolina had just gone over there with the intention of volunteering on an Army base and they didn’t even get to the base when all of this happened,” said Dudley.

She says it’s been a stressful few days of checking in on everyone she loves, even calling her friend who lives in Tel Aviv.

Clilia Bau Cohen, who lives in Tel Aviv, said: “They came and they killed them and the others they kidnapped. It’s horrible what’s happening here. We need help, I don’t know.”

The timing is also tragic, following the week-long holiday of Sukkot when people received the news.

Rabbi David Sirull of Augusta’s Adas Yeshurun Synagogue said: “Finished the conclusion of that holiday celebrating and dancing in our sanctuary a couple of nights ago, not knowing the whereabouts of our family members, friends, relatives.”

The effort now is to combine resources and make sure people are aware of how they can help Israel.

“We are all grieving, we are all mourning, but we all have to stick together,” said Dudley.

In Augusta, the Jewish community is planning a gathering Thursday to show solidarity for Israel.

The service will take place at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, 935 Johns Road, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, in cooperation with Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Chabad of Augusta and Congregation Children of Israel.

The Augusta community is invited to come together to show solidarity for Israel.

Nicky Spivak, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, along with Rabbi Zalman Fischer of Chabad, Rabbi Remy Liverman of Congregation Children of Israel and Rabbi David Sirull of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue will participate in the program.

Recommended ways to help are to donate to the National Jewish Fund, Magen David Adom which is like Israel’s Red Cross, and the Jewish Federation.

Elsewhere in the state, Georgians are being affected by the fighting.

“This is the largest number of Jews, who have been killed in one day since the Holocaust, to give you an idea of the magnitude of the situation,” Julie Katz, associate director for the American Jewish Committee’s Southeastern Office, said in Atlanta.

“My brother lives in Israel, and I was actually just in Israel about two weeks ago celebrating his wedding,” Katz said.

Katz said her brother was born in Israel, but lived in Atlanta as a teenager, adding that he went to the Atlanta International School. While he is fine, she said other family members are there, as well.

A member of the Georgia Senate, Russ Goodman, happened to be vacationing in Israel when the fighting broke out.

After receiving numerous texts from friends and family back in Georgia, ho posted on social media: “I just wanted to let y’all know that mother and I are safe and being well taken care of.”

On Sunday, Goodman posted a video on social media of them starting their day on the Sea of Galilee. In it, you can see an American flag being raised on the boat as they played the national anthem of the United States while singing along. The U.S. flag flew high alongside the flag of Israel.

“The Israeli people know that America stands with them, and they have in turn stood with us and by us as we are their guests during these unprecedented times. May God grant a swift victory to the Israeli Defense Forces so that peace will once again reign over the land that Jesus once walked.”

The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four. The attack by Hamas has left more than 1,000 dead on both sides.

