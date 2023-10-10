Submit Photos/Videos
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder

T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prayers and memories flood T-Bonz Steakhouse’s Facebook page after announcing a founding member has died.

They say Mark Cumins passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday.

“It is a sad day for our T-Bonz family. We lost our friend and founding member, Mark Cumins, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was our inspiration and will always be in our hearts,” the group says on Facebook.

