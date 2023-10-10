Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies

By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown High School teacher has died this week, according to the Columbia County School District.

According to the district, they received notice on Tuesday that Sonya Wells, an Interrelated English Language Arts Co-teacher, has died.

She taught grades nine through 12.

She also served as the junior varsity cheerleading coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach, according to the district.

Counselors will be on campus to support students and staff as needed.

