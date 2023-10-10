Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown High School teacher has died this week, according to the Columbia County School District.

According to the district, they received notice on Tuesday that Sonya Wells, an Interrelated English Language Arts Co-teacher, has died.

She taught grades nine through 12.

She also served as the junior varsity cheerleading coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach, according to the district.

Counselors will be on campus to support students and staff as needed.

