EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia high school playoffs are underway, and there’s nothing like some drama on the diamond in October.

We were live from Greenbrier High School where the Wolfpack secured their second straight region title.

In order to win their second region championship in as many years, the Greenbrier softball team had to play three games on Tuesday, including the suspenseful finale against Ware County, which they won 8 to 5.

The Wolfpack lost a game early on in the region playoffs on Monday, putting them up against Statesboro in an elimination game.

Greenbrier won that game which started at 10 a.m., putting them in the region championship series against Ware County.

In order to win the region, they had to beat Ware County twice, which is exactly what they did.

They won the first game 12 to 4, and a three-run homer by Junior Addison Long helped power the Wolfpack to victory once against 8 to 5.

“I feel like it was really hard because we had to play back to back to back. It was early in the morning, and I feel like our team worked super hard and we’ve so far for this,” said Long.

Tuesday was an extremely impressive performance for Greenbrier with their backs up against the wall, but they held their ground to win the region and secure home-field advantage in the state playoffs next week.

Head Coach Jason Osborn said: “Region title is good. Back-to-back years as region title, and then we’ll go to state playoffs. I always tell them ‘All you need is a chance,’ and we got a chance.”

Greenbrier softball wins back-to-back region title (wrdw)

