Gas prices continue to drop in Ga., S.C.; 4 weeks straight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers saw another significant drop in gas prices for the fourth week in a row, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.13 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week and a year ago.

South Carolina prices decreased 11 cents over the past week, averaging $3.19 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s prices in Augusta average $3.07 per gallon, down 11 cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped 12 cents to $3.19.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices declined in every state over the past week and will continue for now.

“At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum. However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I’m hopeful the violence won’t spread, limiting the impact of these falling gas prices. Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices potentially falling nearly triple that in California,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

For the third week straight, the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen.

The current national average went down 12 cents over the past week to $3.68 per gallon, making that 24 cents lower than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.