Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga., Richmond County make strides in graduation rates

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. A Biden administration rule aimed at making it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive at the colleges or universities where they enrolled was put on hold Monday, Aug. 7, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s high-school seniors recorded another historic graduation rate in 2023, and Richmond County students did well, too, according to figures released Tuesday.

Georgia’s four-year graduation rate rose to 84.4% – up from 84.1% in 2022, and an all-time high since the state began using the current calculation method that started in 2011.

A total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90%, and 43 districts recorded rates at or above 95%. Georgia’s statewide graduation rate has increased by 14.7 percentage points since 2012.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The Richmond County School System’s Class of 2023 graduation rates showed a 6.34% increase to 78% from 71.66% last year.

The new rate is one of the highest for the school district in the past 20 years and the first increase since 2020.

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, and Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School continue to maintain a 100% graduation rate. The graduation rate for the Academy of Richmond County was 85.6%, also above the state’s rate of 84.1%.

Glenn Hills Comprehensive High School saw the most significant improvement with a 10.7% increase compared to 2022.

Nearly all Richmond County high schools maintained or saw an increase in their Class of 2023 rate.

“This is excellent news and the result of dedication and commitment from our school-based leaders, our curriculum and instruction staff, parents and students,” Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said. “Everyone played a vital role in achieving the goal I set for our overall school system graduation rate last year.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff
Rashia Copeland
Daycare worker accused of threatening children’s academy, staff
Bon Air Apartments
Ossoff probe brings hope for troubled Augusta apartments
Rodriquez Antwan Walker
Suspect arrested in 1 of 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Augusta

Latest News

Some Vermont students hope a new report will spur change at the state level to make the state...
New S.C. school report cards show progress, challenges
Grovetown High School language arts co-teacher dies
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman