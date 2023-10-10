Ga., Richmond County make strides in graduation rates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s high-school seniors recorded another historic graduation rate in 2023, and Richmond County students did well, too, according to figures released Tuesday.

Georgia’s four-year graduation rate rose to 84.4% – up from 84.1% in 2022, and an all-time high since the state began using the current calculation method that started in 2011.

A total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90%, and 43 districts recorded rates at or above 95%. Georgia’s statewide graduation rate has increased by 14.7 percentage points since 2012.

The Richmond County School System’s Class of 2023 graduation rates showed a 6.34% increase to 78% from 71.66% last year.

The new rate is one of the highest for the school district in the past 20 years and the first increase since 2020.

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, and Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School continue to maintain a 100% graduation rate. The graduation rate for the Academy of Richmond County was 85.6%, also above the state’s rate of 84.1%.

Glenn Hills Comprehensive High School saw the most significant improvement with a 10.7% increase compared to 2022.

Nearly all Richmond County high schools maintained or saw an increase in their Class of 2023 rate.

“This is excellent news and the result of dedication and commitment from our school-based leaders, our curriculum and instruction staff, parents and students,” Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said. “Everyone played a vital role in achieving the goal I set for our overall school system graduation rate last year.”

