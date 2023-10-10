Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say

Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while...
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while running in a physical fitness test.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York man training to be a firefighter has died.

New York Fire Department officials said Alexander Griffin experienced a medical episode while recently participating in a run while trying out for the department.

He received immediate medical care and was transported to the hospital. However, the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” a fire department spokesperson shared.

According to reports, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification for a spot in an upcoming academy class.

The Griffin family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance since the man’s death.

According to organizer Jesse Collado, Griffin leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother who is a New York firefighter.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams,” the family shared.

Griffin’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Queens.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff
Rashia Copeland
Daycare worker accused of threatening children’s academy, staff
Bon Air Apartments
Ossoff probe brings hope for troubled Augusta apartments
Rodriquez Antwan Walker
Suspect arrested in 1 of 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors say Elijah McClain was just walking home as jury urged to convict officers in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Johnny Hollman
APD officer fired after tasing deacon during traffic stop that led to his death
Greenbrier High School softball team
Greenbrier softball wins back-to-back region title
Greenbrier softball wins back-to-back region titles