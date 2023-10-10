Submit Photos/Videos
Emanuel County Health Department hosts drive-thru shots

Flu shot being administered through the window of a car in a drive-thru
Flu shot being administered through the window of a car in a drive-thru(wvir)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department is looking to help with those COVID and flu shots, through your car window.

On Tuesday, they’re running a drive-thru vaccine event for all ages.

One session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the second will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Most insurances will be accepted.

It’s at the Emanuel County Health Department building in Swainsboro.

