Emanuel County Health Department hosts drive-thru shots
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department is looking to help with those COVID and flu shots, through your car window.
On Tuesday, they’re running a drive-thru vaccine event for all ages.
One session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the second will be from 4 to 7 p.m.
Most insurances will be accepted.
It’s at the Emanuel County Health Department building in Swainsboro.
